When Kramer tries to organize his New Years party for the year in 2000, he declines to include any underwater activities as not everyone will be able to breathe underwater and "he doesn't want to exclude anybody." Could Kramer exclude people who don't breathe underwater from attending his party? Could Newman legally make the next
The Assman
As far as the State of New York is concerned, Cosmo Kramer is the "assman" when he is given that license plate by the New York DMV. But could a State really force someone to have a license plate they don't want? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tujqM2u-BVo The truth is, whether you're Wilt Chamberlain, a Proctologist, or just some
“The Kiss Hello” – Federal Jurisdiction
After Morty Seinfeld finds out that Uncle Leo was supposed to give Helen $50 from the winnings his father made at the track in 1941, but never did, Morty is determined to get the money Helen is owed. Could Helen sue Uncle Leo in Federal court for the money? Does any Federal court have jurisdiction
“The Sponge” – Contraceptives
After Elaine hears that her preferred form of birth control, The Today Sponge, is going off the market, Elaine conducts a hard target search of the city, within a 25 block radius, to find as many sponges as she can. When she finally does find a store that has some left, she decides to buy
“The Pie” – Right of Privacy
While walking in New York, Kramer notices that a mannequin in Rinitze, a department store, looks exactly like Elaine. Later in the episode, Elaine is infuriated by how the store dresses the mannequin and she threatens to press charges, with Jerry pretending to be her lawyer and citing case-law precedent as support. Does Elaine have
“The Shower Head” – Strict Product Liability
After Jerry's apartment building installs new "low-flow showerheads," Kramer and Newman purchase the Commando 450 showerhead for maximum "power." In the final scene of the episode, Kramer appears to be injured when he uses the Commando 450 for the first time. Does Kramer have a claim against the manufacturer for the injuries? https://youtu.be/lyZ41rgC07o If Kramer
“The Letter” – Sports Tickets/Licenses
After Elaine refuses to take off her Baltimore Orioles baseball cap while sitting in George Steinbrenner's box, Nina's dad Leonard West has security evict Elaine from Yankee stadium. Can Elaine really be kicked out of the ballpark for refusing to take off her baseball cap? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oE8ljMY5qn4 While they may not seem like it, tickets to
“The Soup” – Gifts
After Bania gives Jerry a brand new Armani suit, he tells Jerry that he can pay him back by taking him out to dinner sometime. Is Jerry actually under any legal obligation to take Bania out dinner? When Jerry took the Armani suit, did he create a legally binding contract that obligated him to take
“The Dealership” – Police Line-Ups
In order to prove that The Mechanic got George's "dangling" Twix as a freebie, George creates a Candy Lineup - hoping to show that The Mechanic did in fact eat George's Twix and not a 5th Avenue Bar. Did George's Candy Lineup satisfy the Constitutional requirements for a permissible lineup, or would a court deem
“The Label Maker’ – DeGifting
After Jerry finds out that The Drake's wedding is off, and Jerry really can go to the Super Bowl, he calls up Tim Whatley to see if he can get the tickets back that he had given to the dentist as a gift. Does Jerry have any legal entitlement to the tickets once he's given